Toyota Fortuner, Innova, Vellfire and others get major price cuts up to ₹3.49 lakh under GST 2.0 norms

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has reduced prices across its range, effective from 22 September 2025, following the GST revision. Customers can save up to 3.49 lakh, with significant cuts on models like Fortuner and Innova, aiming to boost sales during the festive season.

Govind Choudhary
Updated7 Sep 2025, 07:44 AM IST
The company’s flagship SUV, the Fortuner, sees the most significant adjustment, now retailing at up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.49 lakh less.
The company's flagship SUV, the Fortuner, sees the most significant adjustment, now retailing at up to ₹3.49 lakh less.(Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM))

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a sweeping reduction in prices across its portfolio, passing on the full benefit of the revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure to customers. The new pricing will be applicable from 22 September 2025, with buyers set to save as much as 3.49 lakh depending on the model.

Biggest reductions on flagship SUVs

The company’s flagship SUV, the Fortuner, sees the most significant adjustment, now retailing at up to 3.49 lakh less. Close behind is the Fortuner Legender with a reduction of 3.34 lakh, while the Hilux pick-up and the premium Vellfire MPV are cheaper by 2.53 lakh and 2.78 lakh, respectively.

The premium Vellfire MPV is now cheaper by ₹2.78 lakh in India.
Price cuts on family favourites

Among Toyota’s popular family cars, the Innova Crysta is now more affordable by 1.81 lakh, while the Innova Hycross has been reduced by 1.16 lakh. The Camry hybrid sedan also benefits from the revision with a cut of just over 1 lakh.

Compact and mid-size cars see gains too

In the compact and mid-size segment, the Glanza hatchback is cheaper by up to 85,300, while the Urban Cruiser Taisor receives a price drop of up to 1.11 lakh. The Rumion MPV has seen a reduction of up to 48,700, and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV gets a cut of 65,400.

Toyota said the revisions would make its product line-up more competitive and accessible, particularly ahead of the festive season, a period that traditionally fuels high demand in the Indian car market.

Also Read | Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V debuts with mild-hybrid tech in India: All details

The decision follows the GST Council’s move to reduce tax rates on passenger vehicles, a change that is prompting multiple manufacturers to rework pricing strategies.

With price adjustments spanning its mass-market as well as premium models, Toyota expects the update to give buyers a strong incentive to upgrade or consider larger vehicles, strengthening sales momentum during the upcoming festive quarter.

 
 
