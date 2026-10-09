Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2026 launched in India: Check price, new features and booking date

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has unveiled the 2026 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition in India with an ex-showroom price of ₹36.51 lakh. The special edition enhances the SUV's exterior styling, ambient light and convenience features. The bookings will open on October 12 on Toyota's official website and its authorised dealerships.

The new version comes in two 4x2 variants with manual and automatic transmissions. Toyota's mechanical layout remains unchanged, and there will be no engine or performance changes announced. The changes are to the SUV's exterior, interior and extra equipment, according to Autocar India.

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2026 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: Price and variants The 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition comes with a price tag of ₹36.51 lakh ex-showroom (4x2 manual) and ₹38.72 lakh ex-showroom (4x2 automatic). There are 3 exterior colours to select from: Super White, Platinum White Pearl and Attitude Black.

Exterior and interior updates The Leader Edition receives a new styling package with a signature front grille, gloss-black alloy wheels, dual-tone rear door garnish and black roof, as well as a black-finished antenna. Other enhancements include body-side mouldings and an exclusive hood emblem.

The interior of the SUV is black and maroon with dual-toned seat fabric, ambient lighting and scuff plate lighting. There are also new auto-folding outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) and tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS).

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The company has not announced any changes to the powertrain or other mechanical components for this edition.

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: Warranty and benefits Toyota is providing a range of finance terms up to seven years, including its Smart Balloon Finance programme. Pre-approved extended warranties and Toyota Genuine Accessories are also available for customers.

The SUV's ownership programme specifications state that it is covered by five years of free roadside assistance, as well as a standard warranty of three years or 100,000 km, whichever is reached first. The warranty can be extended up to five years or 220,000 km. The car also gets a customisable Toyota Smiles Plus service plan.

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Toyota Fortuner's position in India The Fortuner has been sold in India for over 15 years and is an important model in Toyota's premium SUV segment. The company claims the total number of Fortuners sold in India has reached 3.3 lakh.

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The 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition will be on sale on October 12, 2026. The above-mentioned price is ex-showroom and is subject to variation in specific conditions and locations.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.