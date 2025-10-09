Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition makes a comeback for 2025: Here's what has changed

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has reintroduced the Fortuner Leader Edition for 2025, following last year’s success with more updates. The latest iteration brings design and feature enhancements aimed at giving the SUV a sportier and more premium identity. Available in both manual and automatic 4x2 variants, the 2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition continues to be powered by the 2.8-litre diesel engine. The model is offered in four exterior colour options and is positioned as a fresh alternative for buyers seeking a premium SUV with a bold on-road presence. With bookings to open in the second week of October 2025, here’s everything you need to know about the Fortuner Leader Edition before you get your hands on one:

Refreshed exterior styling For 2025, the Fortuner Leader Edition’s design grows more assertive, with Toyota having reworked the front and rear sections with new spoilers, a redesigned grille, and a chrome garnish. A dual-tone black roof sets it apart from the standard Fortuner and adds to its sporty demeanour. Further design elements include glossy black alloy wheels and a new hood emblem, both of which complement the SUV’s bold look.

2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: Spec-sheet breakdown Category Details Edition Fortuner Leader Edition Variants 4x2 Manual, 4x2 Automatic Engine 2.8-litre, 4-cyl, turbo-diesel Power figures 201 bhp and 500 Nm Transmission 6MT / 6AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive (4x2) Exterior Styling Revised front & rear spoilers, new grille & chrome garnish, black roof, glossy black alloys, hood emblem Interior Finish Dual-tone black & maroon upholstery, illuminated scuff plates, smart auto-fold mirrors Safety & Tech Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), standard Fortuner safety suite Colour Options Attitude Black, Super White, Pearl White, Silver Expected Price Range > ₹ 33.65–36.55 lakh (ex-showroom) Booking Timeline Opens second week of October 2025 Ownership Benefits Flexible finance plans, Toyota Smart Balloon Finance, extended warranty options Warranty & Assistance 3 yrs / 1,00,000 km (extendable to 5 yrs / 2,20,000 km), 5-yr roadside assistance

Updated interiors and safety suite The 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition comes with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a valuable addition that helps maintain optimal tyre performance and safety on long journeys. The cabin features a new dual-tone black and maroon upholstery across the seats and door trims, adding an upmarket touch which puts it a step above the regular variants. Toyota has also equipped the SUV with additional amenities such as illuminated scuff plates and smart auto-folding mirrors.

Diesel mill continues Under the hood, the Leader Edition has retained the same 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine found in the standard Fortuner range. Offered with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic, this diesel mill churns out 201 bhp and up to 500 Nm of torque. The Leader Edition continues in a rear-wheel-drive (4x2) configuration, targeting buyers who prioritise everyday usability and comfort over off-road performance.

Pricing, options, and availability The Fortuner Leader Edition's price has not been announced yet, but it won't take too long with bookings to open next week. It is expected to carry a premium over the standard Fortuner 4x2, which ranges between ₹33.65 lakh to ₹36.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will be available in four colour options, including Attitude Black, Super White, Pearl White, and Silver.

