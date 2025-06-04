Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V debuts with mild-hybrid tech in India: Design, price, features and more

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially launched a new mild-hybrid version of its popular SUV, the Fortuner, with the introduction of the Fortuner Neo Drive 48V. The new variant brings electrification to the Fortuner lineup for the first time, offering enhanced fuel efficiency and smoother performance, while retaining the rugged appeal the SUV is known for. The new system is available in two trims – the Fortuner Neo Drive 48V and the Legender Neo Drive 48V.

Design While the new Fortuner Neo Drive 48V brings mechanical enhancements under the bonnet, its exterior design remains largely unchanged. It continues with the same bold styling cues including a dual-tone black and white colour scheme, sharp LED daytime running lights, revised bumpers, and distinctive 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. These elements ensure the SUV maintains its road presence while subtly differentiating itself from the standard diesel models.

Features In terms of features, Toyota has retained the same premium equipment list seen in existing Fortuner variants. Key highlights include dual-tone leather interiors, ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, and a touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV also continues to offer creature comforts such as ventilated front seats and a premium 11-speaker JBL audio system complete with a subwoofer and amplifier.

Powertrain The heart of the update lies in the powertrain. The Fortuner Neo Drive 48V is powered by the familiar 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine but now comes paired with a 48V mild-hybrid setup. This system integrates a belt-driven starter generator and a lithium-ion battery to assist with smoother low-end torque delivery, quieter operation, and overall efficiency.

Toyota claims that the mild-hybrid system enables the SUV to deliver improved acceleration at lower speeds, while also contributing to reduced fuel consumption and emissions. Energy regeneration during deceleration allows the battery to recharge effectively, enhancing braking performance as well.

Technology and Off-Road Capability Adding to its list of smart features is the new Smart Idle Start-Stop system, which turns off the engine when the vehicle is stationary to save fuel and reduce emissions. Additionally, the SUV continues to feature Toyota’s Multi-Terrain Select system, which optimises engine response, braking, and traction control depending on the driving surface – a nod to the Fortuner’s off-road credentials.