Toyota Fortuner SUV range becomes costlier. Old and new pricelist compared

Published11 Jan 2026, 06:06 AM IST
Toyota has increased the pricing of its passenger vehicles in India. With this, the Toyota Fortuner SUV range, one of the most popular big SUVs in the country, thanks to its power-packed performance, premiumness on offer and tough proposition, has also become costlier. The Toyota Fortuner has become costlier by up to 74,000.

The price hike for the SUV ranges between 51,000 and 74,000, depending on variants. The automaker has discontinued the limited-run, dealer-level Leader variants. The Fortuner and Legender have become costlier by up to 74,000 and 71,000, respectively. The entry-level manual variants have received the lowest price hike, amounting to 51,000. The 4x4 variants of the mighty SUV have become costlier by over 50,000.

Toyota Fortuner: Old vs new price list
Variant2025 pricesPrice hike2026 prices
4X2 MT Petrol 33.65 lakh 51,000 34.16 lakh
4X2 MT 34.28 lakh 52,000 34.8 lakh
4X2 MT Leader 34.79 lakh--
4X2 AT 36.41 lakh 55,000 36.96 lakh
4X2 AT Leader 36.92 lakh--
4X4 MT 38.11 lakh 57,000 38.68 lakh
4X2 AT Legender 41.54 lakh 63,000 42.17 lakh
Neo Drive 4X4 AT 41.74 lakh 63,000 42.37 lakh
4X4 MT Legender 43.64 lakh 66,000 44.3 lakh
Neo Drive 4X4 AT Legender 46.75 lakh 71,000 47.46 lakh
GRS 48.85 lakh 74,000 49.59 lakh

The Toyota Fortuner 's base variant has become costlier by 51,000. With this, the SUV is now priced at 34.16 lakh (ex-showroom), up from 33.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The most affordable automatic variant now comes priced a 36.96 lakh (ex-showroom), up by 55,000 from 36.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end GRS trim of the SUV has become more after receiving the highest price hike of 74,000. It is now priced at 49.59 lakh (ex-showroom), up from 48.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

