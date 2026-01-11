Toyota Fortuner SUV range becomes costlier. Old and new pricelist compared

Toyota has increased the pricing of its passenger vehicles in India. With this, the Toyota Fortuner SUV range, one of the most popular big SUVs in the country, thanks to its power-packed performance, premiumness on offer and tough proposition, has also become costlier. The Toyota Fortuner has become costlier by up to ₹74,000.

The price hike for the SUV ranges between ₹51,000 and ₹74,000, depending on variants. The automaker has discontinued the limited-run, dealer-level Leader variants. The Fortuner and Legender have become costlier by up to ₹74,000 and ₹71,000, respectively. The entry-level manual variants have received the lowest price hike, amounting to ₹51,000. The 4x4 variants of the mighty SUV have become costlier by over ₹50,000.

Toyota Fortuner range becomes costlier

Toyota Fortuner: Old vs new price list Variant 2025 prices Price hike 2026 prices 4X2 MT Petrol ₹ 33.65 lakh ₹ 51,000 ₹ 34.16 lakh 4X2 MT ₹ 34.28 lakh ₹ 52,000 ₹ 34.8 lakh 4X2 MT Leader ₹ 34.79 lakh - - 4X2 AT ₹ 36.41 lakh ₹ 55,000 ₹ 36.96 lakh 4X2 AT Leader ₹ 36.92 lakh - - 4X4 MT ₹ 38.11 lakh ₹ 57,000 ₹ 38.68 lakh 4X2 AT Legender ₹ 41.54 lakh ₹ 63,000 ₹ 42.17 lakh Neo Drive 4X4 AT ₹ 41.74 lakh ₹ 63,000 ₹ 42.37 lakh 4X4 MT Legender ₹ 43.64 lakh ₹ 66,000 ₹ 44.3 lakh Neo Drive 4X4 AT Legender ₹ 46.75 lakh ₹ 71,000 ₹ 47.46 lakh GRS ₹ 48.85 lakh ₹ 74,000 ₹ 49.59 lakh