Toyota Fortuner SUV range becomes costlier. Old and new pricelist compared

Toyota has increased the pricing of its passenger vehicles in India. With this, the Toyota Fortuner SUV range, one of the most popular big SUVs in the country, thanks to its power-packed performance, premiumness on offer and tough proposition, has also become costlier. The Toyota Fortuner has become costlier by up to ₹74,000.
The price hike for the SUV ranges between ₹51,000 and ₹74,000, depending on variants. The automaker has discontinued the limited-run, dealer-level Leader variants. The Fortuner and Legender have become costlier by up to ₹74,000 and ₹71,000, respectively. The entry-level manual variants have received the lowest price hike, amounting to ₹51,000. The 4x4 variants of the mighty SUV have become costlier by over ₹50,000.
|Toyota Fortuner: Old vs new price list
|Variant
|2025 prices
|Price hike
|2026 prices
|4X2 MT Petrol
|₹33.65 lakh
|₹51,000
|₹34.16 lakh
|4X2 MT
|₹34.28 lakh
|₹52,000
|₹34.8 lakh
|4X2 MT Leader
|₹34.79 lakh
|-
|-
|4X2 AT
|₹36.41 lakh
|₹55,000
|₹36.96 lakh
|4X2 AT Leader
|₹36.92 lakh
|-
|-
|4X4 MT
|₹38.11 lakh
|₹57,000
|₹38.68 lakh
|4X2 AT Legender
|₹41.54 lakh
|₹63,000
|₹42.17 lakh
|Neo Drive 4X4 AT
|₹41.74 lakh
|₹63,000
|₹42.37 lakh
|4X4 MT Legender
|₹43.64 lakh
|₹66,000
|₹44.3 lakh
|Neo Drive 4X4 AT Legender
|₹46.75 lakh
|₹71,000
|₹47.46 lakh
|GRS
|₹48.85 lakh
|₹74,000
|₹49.59 lakh
The Toyota Fortuner 's base variant has become costlier by ₹51,000. With this, the SUV is now priced at ₹34.16 lakh (ex-showroom), up from ₹33.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The most affordable automatic variant now comes priced a ₹36.96 lakh (ex-showroom), up by ₹55,000 from ₹36.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end GRS trim of the SUV has become more after receiving the highest price hike of ₹74,000. It is now priced at ₹49.59 lakh (ex-showroom), up from ₹48.85 lakh (ex-showroom).