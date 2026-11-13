Toyota Fortuner vs Honda Avancier: Two new 7-seater SUVs to debut on December 1; key details

December 1, 2026, will see two major developments in the full-size SUV segment, with Toyota and Honda set to unveil their new seven-seater SUVs on the same day.

While Toyota will introduce the next-generation Fortuner, Honda has announced the global debut of its new Avancier SUV.

Both models are expected to offer three-row seating and updated technology, but will follow different approaches.

The new Fortuner is expected to retain its rugged appeal, while the Honda Avancier will focus on premium styling and hybrid technology.

Here's what to expect from the two upcoming SUVs Next-generation Toyota Fortuner The next-generation Toyota Fortuner is expected to make its global debut in South Africa on December 1, 2026. The SUV is likely to arrive in India in 2027.

The new model will receive major design changes inspired by the latest-generation Toyota Hilux. These could include a redesigned front grille, slimmer LED headlamps, a revised bumper and larger air intakes. Other expected changes include new alloy wheels, updated body cladding and redesigned rear lighting.

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The cabin is also likely to receive substantial upgrades. The new Fortuner could feature a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Other expected features include wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, ventilated and powered front seats, a 360-degree camera and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV could also get Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Mechanically, Toyota is expected to retain the existing 2.8-litre turbo-diesel and 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine options. The diesel engine could be paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Transmission options are likely to include six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes, while both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations are expected to continue.

New Honda Avancier Honda will also unveil its new Avancier SUV on December 1, 2026. The model is expected to be positioned above the CR-V and serve as a flagship three-row SUV.

Honda has already released the first teaser of the upcoming SUV. It is expected to measure around 4,960 mm in length, 1,950 mm in width and 1,690 mm in height. The model is likely to offer a seven-seat configuration.

The teaser indicates a modern design with slim LED daytime running lights, split headlamps and a full-width LED tail-light bar.

One of the biggest highlights of the Avancier is expected to be its hybrid powertrain. The SUV is likely to become the first model to feature Honda's new 'Honda Hybrid' branding.

It is expected to use a next-generation 2.0-litre two-motor hybrid system. An all-wheel-drive option could also be offered.

The SUV is expected to be produced in Thailand, with markets such as Japan and Australia among its potential destinations. However, Honda has not confirmed an India launch.

Toyota Fortuner vs Honda Avancier: What to expect Both SUVs will make their global debut on December 1, but their expected powertrains highlight their different approaches.

The Fortuner is likely to continue with diesel and petrol engine options, along with a possible mild-hybrid system. The Avancier is expected to focus on a new-generation strong hybrid setup.