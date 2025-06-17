Toyota Glanza and Hyryder offered with 'Buy Now, Pay Later EMI scheme. Benefits worth ₹1 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has rolled out special offers on its Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder models as part of an early festive campaign titled ‘Buy Now, Pay in Navratri’. The limited-period scheme is aimed at easing ownership for new buyers by offering delayed EMI options and value-added benefits worth up to ₹1 lakh. These offers are available through Toyota dealerships across North India and will remain valid till June 30.
With this early festive campaign, Toyota aims to make car ownership more accessible and appealing, particularly for customers in North India looking to upgrade or buy a new vehicle around the festive season.
₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs
₹ 6.14 - 11.76 Lakhs
₹ 11.34 - 20.19 Lakhs
₹ 48 Lakhs
A key highlight of the campaign is the deferred EMI facility, made possible through a partnership with Toyota Financial Services (TFS). Customers opting for the Glanza or Hyryder can take delivery of their vehicle now and begin paying EMIs only after three months, just in time for the Navratri festival. Until then, they will be required to pay a nominal EMI of just ₹99 per month.
In addition to the attractive financing plan, Toyota is offering total benefits of up to ₹1 lakh on the Glanza and Hyryder. These benefits include five complimentary services, a five-year extended warranty, corporate and exchange bonuses, as well as special offers for Defence Personnel.
The Toyota Glanza is the brand’s entry-level premium hatchback powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine available with both a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox. The model starts at ₹6.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
On the other hand, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is Toyota’s contender in the compact SUV space. It stands out with its strong-hybrid powertrain option, offering higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions. Prices for the Hyryder begin at ₹11.34 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Toyota Glanza rivals hatchbacks of its own size, including the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, on the other hand, rivals the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
