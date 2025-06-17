Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has rolled out special offers on its Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder models as part of an early festive campaign titled ‘Buy Now, Pay in Navratri’. The limited-period scheme is aimed at easing ownership for new buyers by offering delayed EMI options and value-added benefits worth up to ₹1 lakh. These offers are available through Toyota dealerships across North India and will remain valid till June 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deferred EMI scheme with festive timing A key highlight of the campaign is the deferred EMI facility, made possible through a partnership with Toyota Financial Services (TFS). Customers opting for the Glanza or Hyryder can take delivery of their vehicle now and begin paying EMIs only after three months, just in time for the Navratri festival. Until then, they will be required to pay a nominal EMI of just ₹99 per month.

In addition to the attractive financing plan, Toyota is offering total benefits of up to ₹1 lakh on the Glanza and Hyryder. These benefits include five complimentary services, a five-year extended warranty, corporate and exchange bonuses, as well as special offers for Defence Personnel.

Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Specs and pricing The Toyota Glanza is the brand’s entry-level premium hatchback powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine available with both a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox. The model starts at ₹6.90 lakh (ex-showroom).