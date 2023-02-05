Toyota Glanza becomes expensive by ₹12,000: Here are the new prices
- The price of Toyota Glanza petrol variant has gone up by ₹7,000. The two CNG models of the hatchback – S and G variants have a price rise of ₹2,000. The hatchback’s automatic model, on the other hand, has become expensive by ₹12,000.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased the price of Toyota Glanza in India. The hatchback has become costlier by up to ₹12,000. The price hike is effective across all models of the Toyota Glanza hatchback. Let’s take a look
