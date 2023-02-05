Toyota Glanza becomes expensive by 12,000: Here are the new prices

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased the price of Toyota Glanza in India. The hatchback has become costlier by up to ₹12,000. The price hike is effective across all models of the Toyota Glanza hatchback. Let’s take a look

The price of Toyota Glanza petrol variant has gone up by ₹7,000. The two CNG models of the hatchback – S and G variants have a price rise of ₹2,000. The hatchback’s automatic model, on the other hand, has become expensive by ₹12,000.

Toyota Glanza was launched in March last year. It was then priced at ₹6.39 lakh (onwards). The hatchback got a CNG version in November 2022. After the current price increase, Toyota Glanza now comes with a starting price of ₹6.66 lakh.

The hatchback comes powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-series engine. It is claimed to deliver a maximum power output of 77hp and 113 Nm of torque. The engine is said to have a power efficiency of 30.61km/kg. The power train comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Inside, the Toyota Glanza hatchback has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. The vehicle comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel and features Toyota i-Connect support which offers features like remote check and control, vehicle safety and security and service connect for vehicle health and malfunction indicator.

Toyota Glanza hatchback offers support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Smart connectivity features on the vehcile are digital voice assistant, connected car technology, smartwatch connectivity and more.

Earlier this week, Toyota announced a price hike of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid by ₹50,000. The compact sized SUV was launched last year with introductory prices. Now the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid range begins at a price of ₹15.61 lakh, going up to ₹19.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets power from the 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine. The petrol model of the SUV produces 91 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque, while the electric motor churns out 79 bhp and 141 Nm of torque.