Toyota Glanza becomes expensive by 12,000: Here are the new prices

Earlier this week, Toyota announced a price hike of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid by ₹50,000. The compact sized SUV was launched last year with introductory prices. Now the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid range begins at a price of ₹15.61 lakh, going up to ₹19.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets power from the 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine. The petrol model of the SUV produces 91 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque, while the electric motor churns out 79 bhp and 141 Nm of torque.