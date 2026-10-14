Toyota Glanza Facelift price in India: Check all variants, features and engine details

Toyota has launched the 2026 Glanza facelift in India at an introductory price of ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed premium hatchback receives a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol powerplant, a new exterior design and a variety of new cabin features. The factory option for CNG has also been retained, and now Toyota's CNG customers have an automatic manual transmission (AMT) available.

The facelift comes soon after the Maruti Suzuki-reno's Baleno arrived on the market, which is the closest competitor to the Glanza. The two models have the same chassis and some mechanical parts, such as the new Z12E engine family. According to CarWale, the updated Glanza also gets ventilated front seats, a wireless charger and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Price and variants The Toyota Glanza comes in five variants, and the price of the base model starts at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level E variant is priced at ₹26,000 higher than the price of the current lowest R6.73 lakh variant.

Variant Starting price E ₹ 6.99 lakh S ₹ 7.71 lakh G ₹ 8.73 lakh V ₹ 9.99 lakh V (O) ₹ 10.49 lakh

Updated Toyota Glanza gets revised front design The Glanza gets a new front fascia featuring a bigger mesh grille, fog lamps and Satin Silver highlights. The Toyota badge is now up front on the bonnet. The headlamp design is unchanged; the side profile and rear styling are lightly redesigned.

The new hatchback is also offered in two new colour schemes – Digital Teal Green and Bluish Black. The alloy-wheel design hasn't changed, as noted in the model details provided.

Ventilated seats, wireless charging and ADAS Inside, the Glanza gets leatherette seat upholstery, ventilated front seats and a wireless phone charger. Other options include a 9” touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, connected-car technology, automatic climate control and rear AC vents.

Safety equipment features six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and Level 2 ADAS.

New three-cylinder engine and CNG AMT option The new car has a 1.2-litre Z12E naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine replacing the previous 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. It delivers 83 PS and 112 Nm of torque, combined with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT. There is also an idle start/stop function.

The CNG version produces 70 PS and 102 Nm and is available with both manual and AMT transmissions. The details of mileage figures provided by Toyota have not been disclosed.