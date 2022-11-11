Toyota Glanza gets a CNG model: Here’s how much it costs

Auto manufacturer Toyota has launched its first CNG vehicle in India. The company has unveiled the CNG version of Toyota Glanza hatchback. The all new Toyota Glanza CNG is offered in mid-level S and G variants. The former variant is priced at ₹8.43 lakh (ex-showroom), while the G model carries a price tag of ₹9.46 lakh (ex-showroom).
Compared to the standard model, the hatchback’s CNG variant comes with a premium of ₹90,000. Although features and design of the Toyota Glanza CNG remains largely the same as the standard Toyota Glanza.
Powering the premium-segment hatchback is the 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-series engine. It is claimed to deliver a maximum power output of 77hp and 113Nm of torque. The engine is said to have a power efficiency of 30.61km/kg. The power train comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.
Unlike the petrol model, Toyota Glanza’s CNG model does not come with the Idle start-stop functionality.
Talking about the exterior design of the CNG model, it features a wide and sharp horizontal chrome bar with an accentuated upper grill. Windows on the hatchback come with UV glass protection. It is equipped with LED fog headlamps with light sensing capabilities. On the rear, the car comes with LED tail lamps.
Interior of the Toyota Glanza CNG model remains dual toned with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. The vehicle has a leather wrapped steering wheel and comes with Toyota i-Connect support which offers features like remote check and control, vehicle safety and security and service connect for vehicle health and malfunction indicator.
It is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Smart features include digital voice assistant, connected car technology, smartwatch connectivity and more.
For safety, Toyota Blanza offers 6 at front, passenger side and curtain airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), guest driver monitoring, valet profile and auto collision notification, and 360-degree parking view. The hatchback comes with hill hold assist technology as well. Insta Blue, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, Sportin Red and Cafe White are also the colour models of Toyota Glanza CNG model.
