Toyota Glanza gets a CNG model: Here’s how much it costs

Auto manufacturer Toyota has launched its first CNG vehicle in India. The company has unveiled the CNG version of Toyota Glanza hatchback. The all new Toyota Glanza CNG is offered in mid-level S and G variants. The former variant is priced at ₹8.43 lakh (ex-showroom), while the G model carries a price tag of ₹9.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

