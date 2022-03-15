Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday launched the all-new version of its premium hatchback Glanza in the country with a price starting at ₹6.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model comes with an 1197 cc petrol engine mated with manual and automatic transmissions.

The five-speed manual variants of Glanza have been priced between ₹6.39 lakh and ₹9.19 lakh, while the automatic trims (AMT) are tagged between ₹7.79 lakh and ₹9.69 lakh.

The new version delivers fuel efficiency of over 22 kmpl and also features an idle start-stop function, the automaker said.

Other prominent features include six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system), hill hold control, head-up display, 360-degree camera and nine-inch smart play cast, among others.

"Over these last few years, the Glanza has won many hearts in India. And yet again with the new Glanza, we are delighted to be recognised as a trusted brand by our customers who have started booking this new car in good numbers," TKM Executive Vice President (Sales & Customer Service) Tadashi Asazuma said at the launch event.

Exclusively designed by Toyota's designers, the model features the company's signature styling and sportiness, he added.

"We believe it is the perfect choice for those customers who are seeking a stylish, technology-laden, safe and comfortable car," Asazuma noted.

The model also comes with connected technology -- Toyota i-Connect, which can be enabled through a smartphone or a smartwatch and is loaded with 45 plus features.

TKM has so far sold about 66,000 Glanza units in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.