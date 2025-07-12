Toyota Glanza Prestige Edition launched: Here's what it gets

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has refreshed its premium hatchback offering, the Glanza, by introducing a new limited-period “Prestige Package” accessory bundle. Aimed at enhancing the car’s visual appeal and cabin ambiance, the package is available across dealerships until July 31. This latest update builds on the Glanza’s growing popularity in India’s competitive hatchback market.

The “Prestige Package” includes several stylish, dealer-fitted cosmetic upgrades. These comprise chrome-accented body side mouldings, rear lamp and lower grille garnishes, door visors, illuminated scuff plates, and a sporty rear skid plate. Though optional, these accessories are expected to appeal to buyers seeking a more personalised and upmarket look for their vehicle.

Launched in 2019, the Toyota Glanza is based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and has carved a niche for itself with over two lakh units sold since its debut. It is particularly popular among urban commuters and first-time buyers, thanks to its combination of fuel efficiency, modern features, and compact proportions that suit city driving.

Under the hood, the Glanza continues with the same 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that delivers a peppy yet efficient performance. Customers can choose between a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox, while a CNG variant is also available for those prioritising low running costs. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency of 22.94 km/l for the AMT variant and an impressive 30.61 km/kg for the CNG model.

The hatchback remains well-equipped with features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Head-Up Display (HUD), 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, and connected car technology via Toyota i-Connect. Additionally, safety has received a boost with six airbags now being offered as standard across variants.

Priced from ₹6.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Glanza continues to offer great value in the premium hatchback space. It also retains Toyota’s standard 3-year/100,000 km warranty, which can be extended up to 5 years or 2,20,000 km—reaffirming the brand’s commitment to reliability and peace of mind.