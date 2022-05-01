Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced that the company sold a total of 15,085 units in the month of April 2022, thereby registering a growth of 57% when compared to its wholesales in the corresponding period last year. For reference, TKM had sold 9,600 units in April 2021.

Meanwhile, the Japanese auto major has also completed the milestone of selling 20 lakh units since its inception in India few days ago.

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “Demand continues to peak in the new Financial year, as we close the month of April with an overall growth of 57% over wholesales in April 2021. Along with the Crysta, Fortuner and the Legender, the Camry Hybrid too has received very encouraging booking orders. The response to the ‘Cool new Glanza’ has also been Awesome and has done very well since the beginning of its deliveries starting March this year, right from Tier I cities to rural markets".