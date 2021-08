Toyota halts all self-driving e-Palette vehicles after Olympic village accident

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Toyota Motor said on Friday it had suspended operations of its self-driving e-Palette transportation pods at the Paralympic Games village in Tokyo, a day after one of the vehicles collided with a visually impaired pedestrian.

Toyota Motor said on Friday it had suspended operations of its self-driving e-Palette transportation pods at the Paralympic Games village in Tokyo, a day after one of the vehicles collided with a visually impaired pedestrian.

The e-Palette multi-purpose vehicle was being used to carry athletes around the Olympic village at low speeds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The e-Palette multi-purpose vehicle was being used to carry athletes around the Olympic village at low speeds. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We are fully cooperating with the police investigation into the incident in order to determine the cause of this accident," the company said in a statement.

Toyota said it would conduct its own investigation and continue to coordinate closely with the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to prevent any further incidents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}