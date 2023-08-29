Toyota has halted operations at most of its assembly plants in Japan due to a malfunction in the company's production system. Operations were halted on Tuesday morning and a company spokesman said it wasn't clear whether they would resume in the afternoon shift.

Toyota is the world's biggest carmaker by sales and its 14 Japanese plants account for about a third of the company's global production, Reuters reported.

A Toyota spokesman told Reuters that the problem was "probably not due to a cyber attack". He noted that all of the company's domestic assembly plants, with the exception of the Miyata and Kyoto plants, were shut down.

A cyber-attack on one of Toyota's suppliers last year halted the company's operations for a day, resulting in a loss of production of around 13,000 cars.

Toyota uses a just-in-time inventory management system, which helps keep costs down but also means that problems in the supply chain can jeopardise production.