Toyota halts operations in most assembly plants in Japan. Details here1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Toyota halts operations at most assembly plants in Japan due to production system malfunction. Unclear if operations will resume in afternoon shift.
Toyota has halted operations at most of its assembly plants in Japan due to a malfunction in the company's production system. Operations were halted on Tuesday morning and a company spokesman said it wasn't clear whether they would resume in the afternoon shift.
