Business News/ Auto News / Toyota halts operations in most assembly plants in Japan. Details here

1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Livemint

Toyota halts operations at most assembly plants in Japan due to production system malfunction. Unclear if operations will resume in afternoon shift.

Operations at 12 out of 14 assembly plants in Japan halted

Toyota has halted operations at most of its assembly plants in Japan due to a malfunction in the company's production system. Operations were halted on Tuesday morning and a company spokesman said it wasn't clear whether they would resume in the afternoon shift.

Toyota is the world's biggest carmaker by sales and its 14 Japanese plants account for about a third of the company's global production, Reuters reported.

A Toyota spokesman told Reuters that the problem was "probably not due to a cyber attack". He noted that all of the company's domestic assembly plants, with the exception of the Miyata and Kyoto plants, were shut down.

A cyber-attack on one of Toyota's suppliers last year halted the company's operations for a day, resulting in a loss of production of around 13,000 cars.

Toyota uses a just-in-time inventory management system, which helps keep costs down but also means that problems in the supply chain can jeopardise production.

Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 08:29 AM IST
