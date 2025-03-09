Toyota Hilux Black Edition launched at ₹37.90 lakh. Here's what's new in this special variant1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2025, 07:38 PM IST
Toyota Hilux Black Edition was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
The Toyota Hilux Black Edition was launched at an ex-showroom price of ₹37.90 lakh. Like any other black or dark edition models, the Hilux Black Edition also is cloaked in an all-black theme both for the exterior and the interior. The Hilux Black edition was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025.
Hilux is still the most sold pick-up truck in India and around the globe, and with the new Black Edition, Toyota hopes to capture the attention of a larger customer base. Here’s what the special edition Hilux promises.
Toyota Hilux Black Edition: Exterior
Like every Black Edition or Dark Edition in the country, the Hilux Black Edition has a completely black treatment. The Black Edition of the Toyota Hilux receives blacked-out elements. The front radiator grille, bumper, fender garnish, fuel lid garnish, ORVM covers, and door handles have all been blacked out. It further gets black alloy wheels and black wheel hubs, giving the pickup truck a stealthy look.
Toyota Hilux Black Edition: Cabin
The interior of the Toyota Hilux Black Edition also gets a blacked-out treatment. The standard version of the pick-up truck also has a blacked-out cabin. And the features list also remains the same between the two versions. This means the Hilux Black Edition features the same eight-inch touch screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, eight-way power-adjustable seats, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic headlamp, push button engine start/stop, and dual-zone climate control.
Toyota Hilux Black Edition: Safety
Similar to its cabin and feature set, the safety features of the Hilux Black Edition are exactly similar to those of the regular model. It continues to get 7 airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, front and rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera.
Toyota Hilux Black Edition: Specs
The Toyota Hilux Black comes with a 2.8-litre diesel engine, offering slightly more than 200 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque output of 500 Nm with an automatic transmission. Switching to a manual transmission decreases torque output to 420 Nm. Other features include a 4x4 drive system, an Electronic Differential Lock, and an Automatic Limited Slip Differential.
Toyota Hilux Black Edition: Price
The new Hilux Black Edition is placed at the top of the Hilux range in India. The starting price for the Toyota Hilux range is ₹30.40 lakh that is for the Standard 4X4 variant, while the High 4X4 AT, the top-end of regular version of the pick-up, costs ₹37.90 lakh. Interestingly, the Hilux Black Edition costs ₹37.90 lakh as well. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.