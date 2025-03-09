The Toyota Hilux Black Edition was launched at an ex-showroom price of ₹37.90 lakh. Like any other black or dark edition models, the Hilux Black Edition also is cloaked in an all-black theme both for the exterior and the interior. The Hilux Black edition was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025.

Hilux is still the most sold pick-up truck in India and around the globe, and with the new Black Edition, Toyota hopes to capture the attention of a larger customer base. Here’s what the special edition Hilux promises.