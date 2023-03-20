Toyota Hilux's base model now costs less than before. Check new prices here

Toyota Hilux's base model now costs less than before. Check new prices here2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 05:00 PM IST
- The Hilux now starts at ₹30.40 lakh (ex-showroom) after a reduction of ₹3.59 lakh, while the High MT and High AT variants have seen a price increase of ₹1.35 lakh and ₹1.10 lakh, respectively, taking the top-end price to ₹37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota has announced revised pricing for its lifestyle pickup, the Hilux, with the Standard trim receiving a price cut and the High trim seeing a price hike. The Hilux now starts at ₹30.40 lakh (ex-showroom) after a reduction of ₹3.59 lakh, while the High MT and High AT variants have seen a price increase of ₹1.35 lakh and ₹1.10 lakh, respectively, taking the top-end price to ₹37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×