Toyota Hilux's base model now costs less than before. Check new prices here

Toyota has announced revised pricing for its lifestyle pickup, the Hilux, with the Standard trim receiving a price cut and the High trim seeing a price hike. The Hilux now starts at ₹30.40 lakh (ex-showroom) after a reduction of ₹3.59 lakh, while the High MT and High AT variants have seen a price increase of ₹1.35 lakh and ₹1.10 lakh, respectively, taking the top-end price to ₹37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The pricing revision comes after Toyota opened bookings for the second batch of the Hilux earlier this year, with no changes to pricing at that time.

The Hilux is available in India with a double-cab body style, featuring a large hexagonal chrome grille and swept-back LED headlamps up front. Its profile is enhanced by beefy black plastic cladding over the wheel arches, adding to its rugged, off-road appeal. At the back, the design is basic yet functional for a pickup truck, with heavy use of chrome accents.

In terms of dimensions, the Hilux, which is one of the largest vehicles available in India, measures 5,325mm in length, 1,855mm in width, 1,815mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3,085mm. The interior of the Hilux is quite similar to the Fortuner, featuring many of the same components such as the touchscreen, instrument cluster, climate control panel, steering wheel, front seats, and switchgear, though the dashboard layout is slightly different.

Speaking of features, the Toyota Hilux offers a range of features including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electrochromic inside rear-view mirror, tyre angle monitor, active traction control, and automated limited-slip differential.

Interestingly, the Hilux and Fortuner share the same platform, as they are both built on Toyota's IMV ladder-frame chassis. They are equipped with a 2.8-liter diesel engine that generates 204 horsepower and 420 Newton-meters of torque (500 Nm with the automatic gearbox). The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Hilux comes standard with four-wheel drive and a low-range gearbox, as well as front and rear electronic differential locks.

As a lifestyle pickup truck, the Hilux faces competition from the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, which is its closest rival in the Indian market. The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is priced between ₹23 lakh and ₹27 lakh (ex-showroom, India).