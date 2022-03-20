The rising fuel costs has become a key dominating factor and the OEMs are feeling the heat too, thus they are opting for sustainable fuel options either in the form of electric, CNG or hybrid other than ICE. The latest to experiment the CNG trim could be the newly launched Toyota Glanza . Launched in India on March 15, Glanza fits in the mid-segment cars with a starting price of ₹6.39 lakh (ex-showroom) introductory price.

Currently, the Toyota Glanza comes in an 1197cc petrol unit fueled by the company’s K-series engine. Toyota claims 22 kmpl mileage with Glanza. But now, the news report says that Toyota could launch a CNG variant of the same having 25 kmpl range and thus pitching it against Maruti Suzuki’s new CNG car range.

According to media reports, Toyota Glanza CNG was teased on company’s website but was later taken down. Even if the reports were true it will take a month or so to launch the new CNG Glanza because the companies are already having tough time with semiconductor shortages.

Currently, the Glanza features a K-Series Engine and comes with a Manual Transmission (MT) as well as an Automatic Transmission (AMT). The engine comes with a power output of 66 KW (89 PS).

Glanza boasts of a stylish Toyota signature front grill, carbon fiber elements accentuating the sporty front bumper and 16-inch sleek alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, and LED fog lamps. The Cool New Glanza will be available in five exterior colours; Sporting Red (New), Gaming Grey (New), Enticing Silver (New), Insta Blue, Café White.

