Toyota Hyryder launched in India: Check price, features and more

Exterior of Cruiser Hyryder

From front, the standout feature of the all new Toyota SUV is the slender double-layer Daytime Running lights which fuse into the Crystal Acrylic grille. The car boasts a conventional SUV profile on the side and it also gets prominent Hybrid badges on the door. The rear features slim C-shaped tail-lights that extend into the tailgate with dual C-shaped LED elements. Additionally, the automaker is offering seven single-tone and four dual tone exterior paint shades on the SUV.