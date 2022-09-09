Toyota Hyryder launched in India: Check price, features and more

The automaker has only announced price for the top four variants which are the strong hybrid and the top-spec mild hybrid AT, as of now. The bookings for all new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are already underway for a token amount of ₹25,000.
Toyota has launched its first midsize SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with pieces starting from ₹15.11 lakh and going up to ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The automaker has only announced price for the top four variants which are the strong hybrid and the top-spec mild hybrid AT, as of now.
Prices for the remaining mild hybrid would be announced in a phased manner. The bookings for all new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are already underway for a token amount of ₹25,000.
Powertrain of Cruiser Hyryder
This Toyota SUV gets a 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine that makes 92hp and 122Nm of torque and it is paired to an eCVT gearbox. The engine is mated to an electric motor that makes 79hp and 141Nm of torque and combined together they produce 114hp.
The strong hybrid system gets a 117.6V lithium ion battery and Toyota claims that the strong hybrid power plant delivers a fuel efficiency of 27.97kpl.
The Hyryder also gets a mild-hybrid powertrain from Maruti Suzuki. It features the 1.5-litre K15C engine, which is found on models like the new Brezza and Ertiga. Dubbed as Neo Drive, the motor makes 103hp and 137Nm of torque. It is paired either to a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
Exterior of Cruiser Hyryder
From front, the standout feature of the all new Toyota SUV is the slender double-layer Daytime Running lights which fuse into the Crystal Acrylic grille. The car boasts a conventional SUV profile on the side and it also gets prominent Hybrid badges on the door. The rear features slim C-shaped tail-lights that extend into the tailgate with dual C-shaped LED elements. Additionally, the automaker is offering seven single-tone and four dual tone exterior paint shades on the SUV.
The Toyota Hyryder’s dashboard is similar as compared to Baleno and Glanza. The automaker provides a black and brown theme for the interior, which not only looks refreshing but uses a more practical alternative to use the beige. Although, this brown and black combo is offered only with the strong hybrid powertrain. The mild-hybrid models get an all black interior theme.
