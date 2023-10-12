Toyota, Idemitsu collaborate to develop tech to mass produce solid-state batteries

Toyota and Idemitsu will focus on solid sulfide electrolytes that could boost EV battery output, and establish a supply chain to produce batteries in volume

Toyota Motor Corp. and Idemitsu Kosan Co. will collaborate to develop technology for the mass production of solid-state batteries for electric cars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They will focus on solid sulfide electrolytes that could boost EV battery output, and establish a supply chain to produce batteries in volume, the companies said in a statement Thursday, after signing a pact.

Toyota, the world’s largest carmaker, announced in June its goal to commercialize solid state batteries by 2027 or 2028, part of a push to show that it’s forging ahead with plans for the electrification and automation of its lineup. If successful, such batteries will improve range while reducing costs by as much as 40%, with the added benefit of faster charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Idemitsu, an oil refiner and petrochemicals company, and Toyota have formed a task force with “dozens of members" to develop sulfide solid electrolytes as they prepare to produce batteries in a large facility, in time for Toyota to roll out its next-generation battery-based EVs as early as 2027.

Toyota has pledged to sell 1.5 million BEVs annually by 2026, and 3.5 million by 2030.

In September, the world’s biggest carmaker invited press on a tour of its manufacturing facilities in Aichi Prefecture where it unveiled the progress it was making in developing the technology it needs to scale EV production. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

