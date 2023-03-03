Toyota increases prices of Innova Hycross; introduces new VX(O) variant

Toyota increases prices of Innova Hycross; introduces new VX(O) variant2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:39 AM IST
- Toyota has now introduced a new variant called the VX (O). This trim sits in between the VX and ZX trims and is priced at ₹26.73 lakh for the 7-seater and ₹26.78 lakh for the 8-seater configuration.
Toyota has increased the prices of its popular MPV, the Innova Hycross, by a significant amount ranging between ₹25,000-75,000, just two months after its launch in India in December 2022. The Innova Hycross is now priced between ₹18.55 lakh-29.72 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition to the price hike, Toyota has also introduced a new VX (O) trim, which is exclusively available on the strong-hybrid line-up of the Innova Hycross.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×