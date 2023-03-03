Toyota increases prices of Innova Hycross; introduces new VX(O) variant

Toyota has increased the prices of its popular MPV, the Innova Hycross, by a significant amount ranging between ₹25,000-75,000, just two months after its launch in India in December 2022. The Innova Hycross is now priced between ₹18.55 lakh-29.72 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition to the price hike, Toyota has also introduced a new VX (O) trim, which is exclusively available on the strong-hybrid line-up of the Innova Hycross.

Prior to the price hike, the Innova Hycross was available in G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O) trims. The G and GX trims, which are available in both 7- and 8-seater configurations and come with only the NA petrol engine, have been subject to a price hike of ₹25,000. On the other hand, the VX, ZX, and ZX (O) trims, which are exclusively equipped with the strong-hybrid powertrain, have seen a significant price increase of ₹75,000.

To bridge the significant price gap between the VX and ZX trims of the Innova Hycross, Toyota has now introduced a new variant called the VX (O). This trim sits in between the VX and ZX trims and is priced at ₹26.73 lakh for the 7-seater and ₹26.78 lakh for the 8-seater configuration. With the introduction of the VX (O) trim, the price gap between the VX and ZX trims, which was previously ₹4.27 lakh, has been reduced.

The ZX trim of the Innova Hycross was previously equipped with several additional features compared to the VX trim, including a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, powered driver's seat, larger 18-inch wheels, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, as well as side and curtain airbags. Therefore, the higher price tag of the ZX trim was justifiable.

Moreover, the recently introduced VX (O) variant now offers some of the features at a more affordable price. This includes a panoramic sunroof, a bigger touchscreen, LED fog lights, side and curtain airbags, and wireless Apple CarPlay. However, advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features are still exclusively available in the highest-spec ZX (O) variant. The VX (O) model is only offered with the powerful hybrid powertrain.

The Innova Hycross comes with two engine options: a 172hp, 2.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 184hp, 2.0-liter strong-hybrid powertrain. Both engines are exclusively paired with an automatic transmission - the naturally aspirated engine with a CVT gearbox and the strong-hybrid with an e-Drive transmission. According to Toyota, the hybrid version has a fuel efficiency rating of 23.24kpl, while the naturally aspirated version has a claimed fuel efficiency rating of 16.13kpl.