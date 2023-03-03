Toyota increases prices of Innova Hycross; introduces new VX(O) variant

Prior to the price hike, the Innova Hycross was available in G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O) trims. The G and GX trims, which are available in both 7- and 8-seater configurations and come with only the NA petrol engine, have been subject to a price hike of ₹25,000. On the other hand, the VX, ZX, and ZX (O) trims, which are exclusively equipped with the strong-hybrid powertrain, have seen a significant price increase of ₹75,000.