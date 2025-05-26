Toyota India reaches new sales milestone, retails 3 lakh units of Fortuner and Legender SUVs1 min read . Updated: 26 May 2025, 03:39 PM IST
Toyota Fortuner was launched in India in 2009 and the Fortuner Legender was introduced back in 2021.
Toyota Fortuner has been one of the bestselling big SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market, since its inception here in 2009. The Japanese car manufacturer has not reached a new milestone with the Fortuner and its sibling Legender SUVs. The auto manufacturer has announced that it has retailed three lakh units of the Fortuner and Legender SUVs in India.
Earlier in the year, the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 manual transmission variant was launched in India at a starting price of ₹46.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant, on the other hand, sits between the Toyota Fortuner 4X4 AT and the Fortuner GR-S in the automaker's product lineup. With this new variant, the SUV debuted 4X4 technology in the Legender range.
Speaking on this new achievement, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stated that built on the solid foundation of Toyota’s renowned QDR (Quality, Durability and Reliability) philosophy, the Fortuner and Legender embody the core values that define the company's engineering and manufacturing excellence.
The Toyota Fortuner has been known for its power-packed performance. Besides that, its rugged and body-on-frame design is meant to withstand the toughest road conditions. The muscular-looking SUV comes powered by a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which is capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 500 Nm of maximum torque. In its erstwhile avatar, this engine was capable of pumping out 175 bhp peak power and 420 Nm of maximum torque. Priced between ₹33.78 lakh and ₹51.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Fortuner is available in two different engine options - petrol and diesel. The petrol version of the Toyota Fortuner gets power from a 2.7-litre engine, which pumps out 164 bhp peak power and 245 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The petrol Fortuner comes with a 2WD system.
The Toyota Fortuner Legender was introduced in 2021, and since then, it has managed to grab some attention, even if it is more or less like the Fortuner. It is based upon the Fortuner's legacy but offers a more luxurious and feature-packed experience. It comes with a sleeker design compared to the Fortuner.