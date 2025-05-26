Toyota Fortuner has been one of the bestselling big SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market, since its inception here in 2009. The Japanese car manufacturer has not reached a new milestone with the Fortuner and its sibling Legender SUVs. The auto manufacturer has announced that it has retailed three lakh units of the Fortuner and Legender SUVs in India.

Earlier in the year, the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 manual transmission variant was launched in India at a starting price of ₹46.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant, on the other hand, sits between the Toyota Fortuner 4X4 AT and the Fortuner GR-S in the automaker's product lineup. With this new variant, the SUV debuted 4X4 technology in the Legender range.

Speaking on this new achievement, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stated that built on the solid foundation of Toyota’s renowned QDR (Quality, Durability and Reliability) philosophy, the Fortuner and Legender embody the core values that define the company's engineering and manufacturing excellence.