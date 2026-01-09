Toyota Innova Crysta becomes costlier by ₹33,000. Old and new price comparison

Toyota Innova Crysta has become pricier between 21,000 and 33,000, depending on variants.

HT Auto Desk
Updated9 Jan 2026, 04:16 PM IST
Toyota Innova Crysta, one of the bestselling MPVs in India has become pricier as part of the brand's price revision for entire passenger vehicle lineup. The Toyota Innova Crysta has received a price hike ranging up to 33,000, depending on variants. The price hike ranges between 21,000 and 33,000.

Prices for the Toyota Innova Crysta's lower-spec GX variant has received the biggest hikes of 33,000. The mid-spec GX+ variants of the Toyota's diesel-powered ladder-frame MPV has become costlier by up to 21,000. On the other hand, the higher-spec VX and top-spec ZX variants have become pricier by up to 25,000 and 26,000, respectively.

Toyota Innova Crysta becomes costlier

Toyota Innova Crysta: Old vs new price
Variant2025 price (ex-showroom)Price hike2026 price (ex-showroom)
GX 7S 18.66 lakh 33,000 18.99 lakh
GX 8S 18.66 lakh 33,000 18.99 lakh
GX+ 7S 20.26 lakh 21,000 20.47 lakh
GX+ 8S 20.31 lakh 21,000 20.52 lakh
VX 7S 23.71 lakh 24,000 23.95 lakh
VX 8S 23.75 lakh 25,000 24 lakh
ZX 7S 25.27 lakh 26,000 25.53 lakh

The Toyota Innova Crysta has become costlier by up to 33,000. After this price hike, the MPV is priced between 18.99 lakh and 25.53 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants, in comparison to the previous price range of 18.66 lakh and 25.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

The GX seven and eight seater variants, which are the base variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta is now priced at 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), up from 18.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The GX+ seven and eight seater models come priced at 20.47 lakh and 20.52 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The VX seven and eight seater models come priced at 23.95 lakh and 24 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The top-end ZX seven seater is now priced at 25.53 lakh (ex-showroom), up from 25.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

