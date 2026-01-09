Toyota Innova Crysta becomes costlier by ₹33,000. Old and new price comparison

Toyota Innova Crysta, one of the bestselling MPVs in India has become pricier as part of the brand's price revision for entire passenger vehicle lineup. The Toyota Innova Crysta has received a price hike ranging up to ₹33,000, depending on variants. The price hike ranges between ₹21,000 and ₹33,000.

Prices for the Toyota Innova Crysta's lower-spec GX variant has received the biggest hikes of ₹33,000. The mid-spec GX+ variants of the Toyota's diesel-powered ladder-frame MPV has become costlier by up to ₹21,000. On the other hand, the higher-spec VX and top-spec ZX variants have become pricier by up to ₹25,000 and ₹26,000, respectively.

Toyota Innova Crysta becomes costlier

Toyota Innova Crysta: Old vs new price Variant 2025 price (ex-showroom) Price hike 2026 price (ex-showroom) GX 7S ₹ 18.66 lakh ₹ 33,000 ₹ 18.99 lakh GX 8S ₹ 18.66 lakh ₹ 33,000 ₹ 18.99 lakh GX+ 7S ₹ 20.26 lakh ₹ 21,000 ₹ 20.47 lakh GX+ 8S ₹ 20.31 lakh ₹ 21,000 ₹ 20.52 lakh VX 7S ₹ 23.71 lakh ₹ 24,000 ₹ 23.95 lakh VX 8S ₹ 23.75 lakh ₹ 25,000 ₹ 24 lakh ZX 7S ₹ 25.27 lakh ₹ 26,000 ₹ 25.53 lakh

The Toyota Innova Crysta has become costlier by up to ₹33,000. After this price hike, the MPV is priced between ₹18.99 lakh and ₹25.53 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants, in comparison to the previous price range of ₹18.66 lakh and ₹25.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

The GX seven and eight seater variants, which are the base variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta is now priced at ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), up from ₹18.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The GX+ seven and eight seater models come priced at ₹20.47 lakh and ₹20.52 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.