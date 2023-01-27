Toyota Innova Crysta diesel bookings opened: All details here

Toyota Motors has redesigned the Innova Crysta MPV with new design elements, features and engine this year. The automaker has opened the bookings for the updated Innova Crysta. The MPV can be booked at a token amount of ₹50,000. However, the Japanese company has not announced the price of Innova Crysta 2023 yet. It is likely to be launched next month officially.

In terms of looks, the Innova Crysta comes with a revamped face with some design tweaks. It looks a bit more rugged in nature, similar to the front fascia of its flagship Fortuner. The new MPV will be available in four variants which are G, GX, VX and ZX and offer seating capacity for up to eight occupants. The car will get five colour options which are White Pearl Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze.

Speaking of features, the new Innova Crysta will come with an 8-inch touchscreen display with Smart Playcast which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, TFT driver display with detailed Drive Information, One Touch Tumble Second Row Seats, rear Auto AC with Digital Display, 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Smart Entry System, Seat Back Table and ambient colour. The upholstery will be offered in two colour which are Camel Tan and Black.

The automaker will upgrade safety features in the new Innova Crysta. Safety features such as seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, Vehicle Stability Control and Hill Start Assist Control, ABS, EBD and Brake Assist (BA), 3-point seat belt and headrest will be offered for enhanced safety.

For powertrain, the new Toyota Innova Crysta will be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine in all four variants. Although the Japanese company has not revealed the performance credentials of MPV. It is expected to churn out 148 bhp of maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque.