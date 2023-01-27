Toyota Innova Crysta diesel bookings opened: All details here

Toyota Innova Crysta diesel bookings opened: All details here1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 04:09 PM IST
- In terms of looks, the Innova Crysta comes with a revamped face with some design tweaks. It looks a bit more rugged in nature, similar to the front fascia of its flagship Fortuner. The new MPV will be available in four variants which are G, GX, VX and ZX and offer seating capacity for up to eight occupants.
Toyota Motors has redesigned the Innova Crysta MPV with new design elements, features and engine this year. The automaker has opened the bookings for the updated Innova Crysta. The MPV can be booked at a token amount of ₹50,000. However, the Japanese company has not announced the price of Innova Crysta 2023 yet. It is likely to be launched next month officially.
