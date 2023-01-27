Toyota Innova Crysta diesel bookings opened: All details here

In terms of looks, the Innova Crysta comes with a revamped face with some design tweaks. It looks a bit more rugged in nature, similar to the front fascia of its flagship Fortuner. The new MPV will be available in four variants which are G, GX, VX and ZX and offer seating capacity for up to eight occupants. The car will get five colour options which are White Pearl Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze.