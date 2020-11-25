Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched at 16.26 lakh. All details here

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has launched an updated version of its multi purpose vehicle Innova Crysta in the country, priced between ₹16.26 -24.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

Enhanced safety features

The new version of the model comes with various changes in exterior design and enhanced safety features like front clearance sonar (with MID display) to prevent collisions while parking in tight spaces, TKM said in a statement.

Larger infotainment system

The new version also comes with a new and larger infotainment system and connectivity features such as real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, last parked location among others, it added.

Commenting on the launch, TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Naveen Soni said the model redefined the segment when it was introduced in India more than 15 years ago as a premium multi purpose vehicle (MPV).

"Over the years, we have strived to make the Innova even better by imbibing the advanced technologies and features and launching improved versions regularly. The new and bolder Innova Crysta continues that legacy in accordance with our tradition of customer-first approach," he added.

Best for long distance

The launch is particularly timed for those customers who are seeking unmatched safety and unrivaled comfort during long distance travel with family or on business needs, Soni noted.

The Innova range has been the leader in the MPV segment in India for over 15 years. The model has sold over 8.8 lakh units till date.

