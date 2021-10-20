Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday launched Innova Crysta Limited Edition with additional tech features and an updated look. New Toyota Innova Crysta is priced between ₹17.18 lakh and ₹20.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Innova Crysta Limited Edition price

The petrol trims are priced between ₹17.18 lakh and ₹18.59 lakh while the diesel variants are tagged between ₹18.99 lakh and ₹20.35 lakh.

Advanced connectivity functions

Innova Crysta Limited Edition now comes with functions such Apple Car Play and Android Auto with a new display, loaded with advanced connectivity functions.

New features include a Multi-Terrain Monitor (360-degree Camera) that allows the driver to experience a virtual bird's-eye view of the car for easy parking or to navigate uneven terrains.

Wireless charging, other specs

The new Innova also gets a Head-Up Display (HUD), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Wireless Charger, Air Ionizer and door edge lighting with 16 scintillating colors.

"Innova has undisputedly been the leader in the MPV segment since its launch, making it one of our flagship products...It has been our continuous endeavor to constantly upgrade our products in line with the evolving trends, mobility needs and customer preferences," TKM Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing V Wiseline Sigamani said in a statement.

The company has sold over 9 lakh Innova units in the country till date.

