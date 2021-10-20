Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition launched for Diwali. Check price, details

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition launched for Diwali. Check price, details

The company has sold over 9 lakh Innova units in the country till date.
1 min read . 01:23 PM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

The petrol trims are priced between 17.18 lakh and 18.59 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday launched Innova Crysta Limited Edition with additional tech features and an updated look. New Toyota Innova Crysta is priced between 17.18 lakh and 20.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Innova Crysta Limited Edition price

The petrol trims are priced between 17.18 lakh and 18.59 lakh while the diesel variants are tagged between 18.99 lakh and 20.35 lakh.

Advanced connectivity functions

Innova Crysta Limited Edition now comes with functions such Apple Car Play and Android Auto with a new display, loaded with advanced connectivity functions.

New features include a Multi-Terrain Monitor (360-degree Camera) that allows the driver to experience a virtual bird's-eye view of the car for easy parking or to navigate uneven terrains. 

Wireless charging, other specs

The new Innova also gets a Head-Up Display (HUD), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Wireless Charger, Air Ionizer and door edge lighting with 16 scintillating colors.

"Innova has undisputedly been the leader in the MPV segment since its launch, making it one of our flagship products...It has been our continuous endeavor to constantly upgrade our products in line with the evolving trends, mobility needs and customer preferences," TKM Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing V Wiseline Sigamani said in a statement.

The company has sold over 9 lakh Innova units in the country till date.

