Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition launched in India: Price starts at 17.45

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition gets three dealer-installed accessories for free. The three new features include a tyre pressure monitoring system, wireless charging for phones and a head-up display.
Toyota has launched a special edition of the Toyota Innova Crysta. The limited edition is based on the Innova Crysta GX petrol and comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹17.45 lakh for the manual model. While the automatic version will cost ₹19.02 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition gets three dealer-installed accessories for free. The three new features include a tyre pressure monitoring system, wireless charging for phones and a head-up display. These accessories were earlier available at an extra cost around ₹55,000. The new limited edition of Toyota Innova Crysta is expected to hit the stores by late October.
Toyota offers Innova Crysta with a 2.7-inch litre NA petrol engine which is said to deliver 166 PS maximum power and 245Nm torque. It can be equipped with a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The company, at present, is not selling the 2.4-litre diesel engine model with 150 PS power and 360 Nm torque. Toyota says that excessive demand for the MPV is the reason behind increased waiting period of the 2.4-litre engine variant.
Toyota Innova Crysta has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For audio, the MPV has a six speaker system. Safety features on it are up to 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, ISOFIX anchorages and front and rear parking sensors. Other features include a powered driver seat, ambient lighting and cruise control.
In other news, the company is gearing up to bring an all-new vehicle globally. Called the Innova Hycross, the vehicle will debut in November later this year. It is likely to be sold alongside the Innova Crysta. It is rumoured to be a monocoque three-row MPV that is said to come with a petrol-hybrid powertrain and a spacious cabin. Toyota is likely to announce the price of Innova Hycross in January, 2023.
