Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition launched in India: Price starts at 17.45

In other news, the company is gearing up to bring an all-new vehicle globally. Called the Innova Hycross, the vehicle will debut in November later this year. It is likely to be sold alongside the Innova Crysta. It is rumoured to be a monocoque three-row MPV that is said to come with a petrol-hybrid powertrain and a spacious cabin. Toyota is likely to announce the price of Innova Hycross in January, 2023.