Toyota Innova Crysta Limo launched in India at ₹19.95 lakh, gets 7 and 8-seater options

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the Innova Crysta Limo Edition in India for commercial mobility providers and fleet operators. The new edition is available exclusively in the GX-SLF grade, with seven-seat and eight-seat configurations priced at ₹19.95 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). The launch includes an identity for the diesel MPV for professional passenger transport, but no change to the existing powertrain.

The Toyota Innova Crysta Limo Edition is designed for the passenger transport business, a commercial customer segment, said the company. Toyota has kept the current pricing for both seating arrangements but has added captain's seats and a more generous cabin. The new version is designed to accommodate a variety of passengers, with the seven-seat version providing individual second-row seating and the eight-seat version providing an extra passenger.

Toyota Innova Crysta Limo: Engine and features The Innova Crysta Limo Edition is equipped with the same four-cylinder 2.4-litre diesel engine as the Innova Crysta and a manual transmission. The engine produces 148 bhp, as per the specifications shared in the launch announcement. The Innova Crysta standard model offers up to 15 kmpl of fuel efficiency, making it suitable for long-distance passenger travel and regular commercial use.

The MPV offers captain seats and air conditioning to all passenger rows and is designed to provide ample head and legroom. It is fitted with a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity and steering-mounted controls.

Toyota Innova Crysta Limo: Safety and warranty In terms of safety, the Innova Crysta comes with seven airbags as standard. Other safety equipment features an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill Start Assist Control.

Toyota is providing a standard warranty of 100,000 km or 3 years, whichever comes first. Other ownership advantages will include financing terms that can be extended for up to 7 years, low EMI plans, Express Maintenance Service, and 24-hour roadside assistance, with the possibility of an extended warranty for up to 5 years or 220,000 km.

Toyota Innova Crysta Limo: Price and positioning The Innova Crysta Limo Edition is available in two configurations:

7-seater GX-SLF: ₹ 19.95 lakh

8-seater GX-SLF: ₹ 19.99 lakh All prices are ex-showroom.