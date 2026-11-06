Toyota Innova Crysta Limo launched in India at ₹19.95 lakh, gets 7 and 8-seater options

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the Innova Crysta Limo Edition in India for commercial mobility providers and fleet operators. The new edition is available exclusively in the GX-SLF grade, with seven-seat and eight-seat configurations priced at ₹19.95 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). The launch includes an identity for the diesel MPV for professional passenger transport, but no change to the existing powertrain.

The Toyota Innova Crysta Limo Edition is designed for the passenger transport business, a commercial customer segment, said the company. Toyota has kept the current pricing for both seating arrangements but has added captain's seats and a more generous cabin. The new version is designed to accommodate a variety of passengers, with the seven-seat version providing individual second-row seating and the eight-seat version providing an extra passenger.

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Toyota Innova Crysta Limo: Engine and features The Innova Crysta Limo Edition is equipped with the same four-cylinder 2.4-litre diesel engine as the Innova Crysta and a manual transmission. The engine produces 148 bhp, as per the specifications shared in the launch announcement. The Innova Crysta standard model offers up to 15 kmpl of fuel efficiency, making it suitable for long-distance passenger travel and regular commercial use.

The MPV offers captain seats and air conditioning to all passenger rows and is designed to provide ample head and legroom. It is fitted with a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity and steering-mounted controls.

Toyota Innova Crysta Limo: Safety and warranty In terms of safety, the Innova Crysta comes with seven airbags as standard. Other safety equipment features an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill Start Assist Control.

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Toyota is providing a standard warranty of 100,000 km or 3 years, whichever comes first. Other ownership advantages will include financing terms that can be extended for up to 7 years, low EMI plans, Express Maintenance Service, and 24-hour roadside assistance, with the possibility of an extended warranty for up to 5 years or 220,000 km.

Toyota Innova Crysta Limo: Price and positioning The Innova Crysta Limo Edition is available in two configurations:

7-seater GX-SLF: ₹ 19.95 lakh

8-seater GX-SLF: ₹ 19.99 lakh All prices are ex-showroom.

“The Limo Edition is an extension of the Innova Crysta's successful heritage, with a unique identity for professionals on the move,” said Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, commenting on the launch.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.