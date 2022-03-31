Toyota Innova EV images appear. What do we know of it

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Toyota seems to have geared for the sustainable and future mobility option of electric vehicles. The recently unveiled Toyota Innova EV concept at Indonesia International Motor show in Jakarta hints that the Japanese auto major is getting serious into the EV business. The details of this MPV are still unknown but the design resembles the current Innova Crysta car that we see in India.

It is important to note that, Toyota has been working in India on the Hydrogen cell powered car called Mirai which was recently unveiled to public by the Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

It is important to note that, Toyota has been working in India on the Hydrogen cell powered car called Mirai which was recently unveiled to public by the Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Similarly, Innova EV concept could be the first model from Toyota to use electric powertrim. This concept EV has some design change upfront. The grille is closed possibly it houses the socket for charging, the bumper has been reworked as well. Fog light and alloy wheels can be seen in this concept Innova electric car.

The back looks much similar to Innova Crysta MPV but has ‘Electric’ branding as well which means that it not a hybrid car but pure-electric. Toyota Innova EV concept can soon be reality as well with the fuel prices skyrocketing each day.

We are not sure that this car will be made commercially for markets like India but we do expect a gradual push towards hybrid models for Toyota.