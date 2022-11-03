Toyota Innova hybrid teased: Here’s what to expect

The new Toyota Innova MPV has already been spotted testing a number of times in the past. The spy shots did not shed much light on the upcoming MPV apart from the large alloy wheels which are also used for latest Toyota models. While it may make its debut this month, the actual launch of the Innova HyCross could take some more time. The automaker is also expected to8 officially reveal the price during the upcoming Auto Expo next year, which would resume after a gap of nearly five years.