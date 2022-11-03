Toyota Innova hybrid teased: Here’s what to expect

Toyota Motors is all set to launch its second awaited car this year after the Urban Cruiser HyRyder. With the plan to support cleaner mobility, Toyota is offering its flagship model Innova with hybrid power. It is said the upcoming Toyota model is called Innova HyCross. It will also be simultaneously launched in other Southeast Asian markets hybrid Indonesia, where Toyota has also teased the new MPV.
Toyota has teased the redesigned front face of its upcoming Innova. Now, the automaker has offered a glimpse of the Innova HyCross SUV’s silhouetted profile. This promises large wheel arches and strong character lines across the side panel.
Previously, the teaser showed how the looks of Toyota's upcoming Innova is radically different from the current Innova Crysta sold in India. There is clear inspiration from the design of Toyota Corolla Cross which is sold in the global market. It comes with an upright hexagonal grille, sleek LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and a bonnet with strong creases to give the SUV a more enhanced face.
The upcoming Innova is expected to be based on the same Global TNGA-C platform used by Toyota for Corolla as well. Introduction of hybrid powertrain would mean more bank for the buck for private and commercial owners of the MPV. It is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to hybrid or strong hybrid powertrain used in HyRder.
The new Toyota Innova MPV has already been spotted testing a number of times in the past. The spy shots did not shed much light on the upcoming MPV apart from the large alloy wheels which are also used for latest Toyota models. While it may make its debut this month, the actual launch of the Innova HyCross could take some more time. The automaker is also expected to8 officially reveal the price during the upcoming Auto Expo next year, which would resume after a gap of nearly five years.
The upcoming model from Toyota is likely to come with more features than offered in the existing models. Toyota may include a new infotainment screen, digital instrument and other things.
