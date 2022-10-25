Toyota Innova Hycross coming soon, company releases first teaser2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 06:01 PM IST
- Toyota Innova Hycross is said to come powered by a 2.0 litre petrol-hybrid engine. It is said to be coupled with an e-CVT gearbox.
Automaker Toyota is set to introduce Innova Hycross soon. The company has released the first teaser of the upcoming vehicle that gives a sneak peek of its design. The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) will debut in Indonesia in November. It is likely to get an all-new hybrid powertrain along with refreshed exterior.