Automaker Toyota is set to introduce Innova Hycross soon. The company has released the first teaser of the upcoming vehicle that gives a sneak peek of its design. The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) will debut in Indonesia in November. It is likely to get an all-new hybrid powertrain along with refreshed exterior.

The released teaser shows the front fascia design of Toyota Innova Hycross featuring a larger hexagonal grille. One can also spot the aggressive-looking headlamps at the front with what appears to be LED units integrated with daytime running LEDs. The vehicle bonnet’s, on the other hand, is seen sporting strong crease lines.

The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross is said to come powered by a 2.0 litre petrol-hybrid engine. It is said to be coupled with an e-CVT gearbox. The MPV is also rumoured to come integrated with a 360-degree camera and may have a big infotainment system. According to online reports, Toyota has started the testing of the new Innova in India. The MPV’s Indian variant is expected to come with all the mentioned changes as well. The vehicle is said to compete against the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo.

Earlier this month, Toyota announced its first flex-fuel vehicle in India. The company launched Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid which comes powered by a 1.8-litre ethanol ready petrol-hybrid engine. For the unaware, Flex fuel vehicles can run on flexible fuels- petrol, ethanol or a blend of petrol and ethanol. Such vehicles offer the flexibility to switch to engine fuel from petrol to ethanol. They can also power the engine from the battery as well, thus helping in reducing the carbon emissions from it.

The government of India has started production of flex fuel in India. These are classified as E95, E90 and E85 depending on the petrol-ethanol ratio. As of now, ethanol is way cheaper than petrol in India, providing scope for the flex fuel car owners to use the fuel to save on their fuel bills. It will also help India in reducing its dependence on fuel imports.