Toyota Innova Hycross coming soon, company releases first teaser

The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross is said to come powered by a 2.0 litre petrol-hybrid engine. It is said to be coupled with an e-CVT gearbox. The MPV is also rumoured to come integrated with a 360-degree camera and may have a big infotainment system. According to online reports, Toyota has started the testing of the new Innova in India. The MPV’s Indian variant is expected to come with all the mentioned changes as well. The vehicle is said to compete against the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}