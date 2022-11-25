Toyota Innova Hycross debuts in India: Details on bookings, features and more

Toyota Kirloskar Motor finally took the wraps off its Innova Hycross vehicle in India. It comes powered by the company's 5th generation Hybrid system. The MPV will be offered in five variants – GX, G (petrol engine) and VX, ZX and ZX (O) along with the hybrid-electric model. Toyota said that the Innova Hycross will come in seven as well as eight seat configurations.

