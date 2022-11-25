Toyota Innova Hycross debuts in India: Details on bookings, features and more

Toyota Innova Hycross debuts in India: Details on bookings, features and more1 min read . 01:50 PM IST
- Booking for the new Toyota Innova Hycross starts today. Those interested can pre book it by paying a token amount of ₹50,000.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor finally took the wraps off its Innova Hycross vehicle in India. It comes powered by the company's 5th generation Hybrid system. The MPV will be offered in five variants – GX, G (petrol engine) and VX, ZX and ZX (O) along with the hybrid-electric model. Toyota said that the Innova Hycross will come in seven as well as eight seat configurations.
Booking for the new Toyota Innova Hycross starts today. Those interested can pre book it by paying a token amount of ₹50,000. It will be available via dealership stores from January 2023. The company, however, has not revealed the price of the vehicle.
Toyota Innova Hycross has an SUV-centric design featuring an aggressive bumper and large front grille. LED headlamps have become sleeker. The MPV sits on 18-inch wheels with a revamped design.
The MPV sports a black and chestnut themed interior. There is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system backed by a 9-speaker JBL audio setup. The second row seats are ottoman powered. On the inside, available features include mood lighting, powered tailgate and dual-zone climate control. The vehicle also boasts a panoramic sunroof.
The Toyota Innova Hycross’s crossover has a monocoque chassis with a four-wheel-drive setup. Compared to the Innova Crysta, the new Toyota Innova Hycross is 20 mm longer, 20 mm wider and has a 100 mm longer wheelbase.
Toyota Innova Hycross comes powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. The MPV is said to have a range of 1,097 km and can jump from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds. The hybrid engine has a maximum power output of 186 PS.
There is a new TNGA 2.0-litre gasoline engine with a power output of 174 PS.
For safety, Toyota Innova Hycross is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense suite of features. These include dynamic radar cruise control, auto high beam, lane change assist, blind spot monitor, and electronic parking brake. It offers 6 airbags at the front seat.
