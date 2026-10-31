Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift launched in Indonesia. When will it debut in India? Here's what we know

Toyota has launched the much-awaited updated version of the Kijang Innova Zenix in Indonesia. It brings a series of changes to the MPV that is sold in India as the Innova Hycross. The new model went through upgrades, including changes to its digital displays and cabin layout. Additionally, its exteriors have also been revised. The hybrid variants of the new Toyota Kijang Innova Zenix are priced from IDR 475.4 million (approximately ₹24.87 lakh) for the 2.0 G Hybrid CVT in Jakarta.
The cabin of the model gets some of the most notable updates. Hybrid variants feature a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, while the V Hybrid grade and above receive a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. Test prototypes have reportedly revealed a raised centre console with an automatic gear selector. The facelift is expected to offer revised software, different upholstery and a darker cabin theme, while retaining the old seating.
The updated MPV is expected to have the same engine options, including a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing around 173 hp, paired with a CVT, and a 2.0-litre strong hybrid powertrain delivering around 184 hp through an e-CVT. The claimed fuel efficiency is said to be at 16.13 kmpl for the petrol version and 23.24 kmpl for the hybrid. In India, the Innova Hycross is currently available in GX, GX(O), VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O) trims. Its prices can range from ₹19.53 lakh to ₹32.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).
The Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift brings a redesigned front fascia. It features a squarer grille with diamond-shaped openings, slimmer projector headlamps and a revised bumper. The lower bumper will feature a new air intake design. Previously, prototypes have shown pixel-style LED fog lamps positioned higher than before. The MPV is likely to have new alloy wheels and revised LED graphics inside the tail lamps. The overall side profile, tailgate, roof spoiler, shark fin antenna and rear wiper are expected to remain the same.
Toyota had tested a version of the Innova Hycross hybrid which the company said could run on blended fuel with up to 85% ethanol or E85. However, it is not yet known if this feature will be included in the upcoming model.
Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift is reported to launch in India next month. It is said to be available in India on November 26, 2026