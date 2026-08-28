Toyota Innova Hycross facelift rendered: New Hilux-inspired design revealed — check pics

The Toyota Innova Hycross is set to receive a facelift in India, with the new variant likely to sport some visible changes. A recently revealed design patent for the MPV front bumper gives a peek at what its eventual production spec design might look like.

Patent images suggest a more SUV-like front end, and styling elements suggest they have been sourced from Toyota's Hilux. Some of the changes included in the facelift have already been seen on the Indian roads with test mules of the new Innova Hycross.

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Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift gets Hilux-inspired front design It's expected to be the biggest at the front. The design patent features a more square grille with diamond-like air intakes. The bumper also features black diamond-shaped elements on either side, which could house the fog lamps.

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The facelifted MPV is also likely to receive slimmer headlights featuring projector units. The patent design is reminiscent of similar lighting found on test vehicles and, hence, may be close to the final production lighting. The shape of the bonnet will probably stay the same, and the new bumper and grille will make the MPV look more upright and aggressive.

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New LED tail-lights and alloy wheels expected Modifications at the back will likely be more subtle. The overall design of the tail lights may stay the same, except for the LED lighting signature, which might be updated.

It's also expected to see some minor styling changes in the back bumper. With the facelift, Toyota may offer a couple of new alloy wheel designs as well as more exterior colour choices.

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The silhouette will be a fairly recognizable one, and this year the model's squared wheel arches, chrome door handles, body-coloured ORVMs and highly visible door creases will remain.

Interior could get a larger touchscreen

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Overall layout of the existing Innova Hycross is expected to be retained in the cabin. But test mules have reportedly had a bigger touchscreen infotainment system.

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For higher models, the current model is paired with a 10.1-inch unit. On the facelift, Toyota may offer a 12-inch or greater display. Connected-car functions, 360- degree camera and the digital instrument cluster can be improved as well. New upholstery and additional features could give the cabin a more premium feel.

Existing petrol and hybrid engines likely to continue It is expected that Toyota will keep the same powertrain combinations. The petrol model is mated to a CVT and a 173 hp/204 Nm 2.0-litre engine.

The hybrid version runs on a 2.0 litre petrol engine, an electric motor and a Ni-MH battery. Combined, 184 hp is what it has, and it has an e-CVT as well.

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The current Toyota Innova Hycross comes with a price tag of ₹18.90 lakh to ₹31.84 lakh (ex-showroom). When the facelift is released, it should be priced a bit higher.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.