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Toyota Innova Hycross facelift teased ahead of November 25 launch: What's changing in design and features?

Toyota releases first teaser of updated MPV; model could get redesigned headlamps, larger digital displays and revised interiors

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Published14 Nov 2026, 10:46 PM IST
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The facelifted Innova Hycross is expected to command a premium over the outgoing model.
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The facelifted Innova Hycross is expected to command a premium over the outgoing model.
AI Quick Read

Japanese automaker Toyota is gearing up to expand its footprint in the Indian multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment with the launch of the updated Innova Hycross facelift. Scheduled to hit the Indian market on November 25, the upcoming 7-seater has already generated significant buzz following the release of its first official teaser. While the teaser keeps major details under wraps, industry reports and global specifications indicate that the refreshed model will bring substantial cosmetic upgrades, a modernized cabin, and a groundbreaking powertrain option to Indian roads.

Exterior Styling

Although the official teaser offers only a glimpse of the vehicle, it confirms a redesigned front fascia featuring a sharp new headlamp setup integrated with LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The lighting signature closely mirrors the design language seen on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, the brand’s compact SUV derived from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

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Beyond the lighting elements, the facelifted Innova Hycross is expected to sport a revised front grille, tweaked bumpers, updated tail lamps, and freshly styled alloy wheels. Toyota is also likely to introduce new exterior colour options to give the popular family mover a fresher road presence. Many of these exterior revisions align with the updated version of the MPV that was recently unveiled in the Indonesian market.

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Upgraded Cabin and Tech Suite

Inside, the Innova Hycross facelift is set to receive a comprehensive tech overhaul aimed at elevating passenger comfort and convenience. Taking inspiration from its Indonesian counterpart, the Indian-spec model is anticipated to feature a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a matching 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display.

To further enhance the cabin's premium appeal, Toyota is expected to introduce updated seat upholstery and refined interior trims. While official confirmation on the complete feature list remains pending, the upgrades are clearly designed to keep the MPV competitive against newer, tech-laden rivals.

Also Read | Toyota Fortuner vs Honda Avancier: Two new 7-seater SUVs to debut on December 1

India’s First Flex-Fuel Strong Hybrid Powertrain

The biggest highlight of the upcoming launch lies under the hood. Alongside the familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine, Toyota is reportedly planning to introduce flex-fuel compatibility with the new Hycross. If confirmed, this would make the Innova Hycross facelift India’s first mass-market flex-fuel strong hybrid vehicle, aligning closely with the government’s push toward greener, alternative fuels. However, exact specifications regarding the compatible ethanol-blending percentage—such as E20 or higher—have yet to be disclosed by the manufacturer.

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Expected Pricing and Market Rivals

Given the extensive cosmetic updates, larger screens, and potential powertrain advancements, the facelifted Innova Hycross is expected to command a premium over the outgoing model. Currently, the Innova Hycross is priced between 19.53 lakh and 31.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon its arrival on November 25, the updated 7-seater will square off against established three-row contenders in the segment, including the recently launched Kia Sorento. Full variant-wise pricing and official technical specifications will be revealed at the launch event later this month.

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