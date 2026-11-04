Toyota Innova Hycross facelift to launch on November 25 in India: Check expected features and changes

The Toyota Innova Hycross is set to receive a facelift in India, with the updated premium MPV scheduled to launch on November 25. The refreshed model is already on sale in Indonesia, where it is known as the Kijang Innova Zenix. The changes made to the Indonesian version offer a glimpse of what buyers can expect from the India-spec model.

The Indonesia-spec Toyota Innova Hycross has received several feature upgrades, including a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The same unit is expected to feature in the upcoming India-bound model, replacing the existing 10.1-inch screen.

However, Toyota has not made any significant changes to the exterior of the Indonesian model. The India-spec facelift, on the other hand, is expected to receive more noticeable styling updates.

Toyota Innova Hycross facelift: Expected exterior changes Based on spy shots of the upcoming model's test vehicles, the facelifted Innova Hycross is likely to feature a redesigned front grille, sleeker headlamps, updated bumpers, and revised tail lamps, according to a Hindustan Times Auto report.

These changes could give the premium MPV a refreshed appearance compared with the current model. However, Toyota is yet to officially reveal the India-spec version.

Toyota Innova Hycross facelift: Expected interior and feature upgrades Inside the cabin, the biggest expected change is the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which could replace the existing 10.1-inch unit, the HT report stated.

The instrument cluster is also likely to receive an upgrade. The current analogue dials with a central multi-information display (MID) could make way for a fully digital 12.3-inch driver display.

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In Indonesia, the higher-spec variants of the Kijang Innova Zenix get a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. The hybrid variants also feature a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, while the petrol versions come with a smaller 7-inch display.

Other features available in the Indonesian model include Toyota's connected-car technology, an SOS button and a powered driver's seat in the top-spec Q HEV variant. It remains to be seen which of these features will be offered in India.

Toyota Innova Hycross facelift: Expected flex-fuel hybrid powertrain The biggest change expected with the India-spec Innova Hycross facelift is under the bonnet. The updated MPV is expected to feature a flex-fuel strong hybrid powertrain, potentially making it the first of its kind in India.

The facelift is likely to retain the existing 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol strong hybrid engine, but with modifications to support higher ethanol blends.

The updated powertrain is expected to run on E30 or higher ethanol blends. This could make the Innova Hycross one of Toyota's key offerings in India's growing alternative-fuel vehicle segment.