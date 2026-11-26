Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the All-New Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle in India, introducing a combination of self-charging strong hybrid technology and flex-fuel capability. The new model is compatible with ethanol fuel blends ranging from E20 to E85, giving customers greater flexibility in fuel choices.

The new Toyota Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid builds on the existing model with refreshed exterior styling, upgraded cabin features, enhanced comfort and additional technology. It also introduces new G Hybrid and GX Hybrid grades, expanding the lineup alongside the existing VX Hybrid and ZX Hybrid variants.

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Here's a look at the Toyota Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid features, engine specifications, mileage, interiors and safety equipment.

Toyota Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid: Engine and performance The new Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid is powered by a TNGA 2.0-litre engine paired with Toyota Hybrid System (THS) technology and an e-Drive transmission. The powertrain delivers a combined maximum output of 147 kW (197.13 HP).

The self-charging strong hybrid system combines electrification with flex-fuel capability, allowing the vehicle to operate on ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85.

The MPV offers three driving modes:

- EV mode: Allows electric-motor-powered driving under suitable conditions.

- Eco mode: Focuses on efficient driving.

- Power mode: Prioritises performance and acceleration.

Toyota claims a fuel efficiency of 22.58 km/l with an E20 fuel blend. The company says the vehicle uses a locally manufactured flex-fuel engine.

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Exterior design and styling The Toyota Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid gets a refreshed exterior with a redesigned front bumper and grille, updated projector LED headlamps and revised tail lamps.

The front fascia features double-stacked LED daytime running lights (DRLs) that extend towards the upper grille. A distinctive triangular grille motif and three-dimensional lower grille with integrated fog lamp bezels give the MPV a more prominent appearance.

Other exterior features include:

- Panoramic sunroof

- Alloy wheels

- Automatic headlamps

- Roof-end spoiler

- Rear chrome garnish

- Wheel-arch extensions

- Double-stacked rear combination lamps

Interior features and comfort The Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid is available in seven-seater and eight-seater configurations. Its cabin gets a soft-touch dashboard, silver and piano-black accents, art-leather door armrests, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

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The MPV also features quilted Dark Chestnut art-leather upholstery, blue ambient lighting, dedicated second- and third-row lighting and an illuminated entry system.

Seven-seater variants get second-row captain seats with walk-in slide functionality and side tables. The eight-seater versions feature 60:40 split second-row seating.

Other comfort features include powered Ottoman second-row seats, powered reclining rear seats, an eight-way powered driver seat with memory function, ventilated front seats and 50:50 split-folding third-row seats.

Infotainment and convenience features The new Innova HyCross gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch TFT multi-information display.

Connectivity features include Toyota i-Connect, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth and USB connectivity. The MPV also offers telematics, remote AC control and a nine-speaker JBL premium sound system with subwoofers.

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Other convenience features include a 360-degree camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents, PM2.5 filter, retractable rear sunshades, USB charging ports, smart entry with push-button start, power back door, cruise control and paddle shifters.

Safety features The Toyota Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid comes with six SRS airbags, seatbelt reminders across all three rows, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist and Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold.

It also gets Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, featuring Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracking Assist, Blind Spot Monitor and Automatic High Beam.

Additional safety equipment includes a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, Panoramic View Monitor with Dynamic Back Guide, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages and e-call.

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Variants, warranty and colours Toyota has introduced G Hybrid and GX Hybrid grades, joining the VX Hybrid and ZX Hybrid variants. The MPV is offered in seven- and eight-seater configurations.

The vehicle comes with a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh km, extendable to five years or 2.2 lakh km. The hybrid battery gets a warranty of up to eight years or 1.6 lakh km. Customers also receive three years of complimentary roadside assistance.

The Toyota Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid is available in five colours: Super White, Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Blackish Ageha Glass Flake and Attitude Black Mica.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has priced the new Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level G Hybrid variant. The lineup includes six configurations across G Hybrid, GX Hybrid, VX Hybrid and ZX Hybrid grades.

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The G Hybrid is available in both seven- and eight-seater configurations, while the top-spec ZX Hybrid is offered in a seven-seater layout.

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