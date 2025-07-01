Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid leads safety charts with BNCAP 5-star rating

The Toyota Innova Hycross has earned a prestigious five-star safety rating in the latest round of crash tests conducted by Bharat NCAP (BNCAP), reinforcing its reputation as one of the safest MPVs in the Indian market, reported HT Auto.

According to BNCAP, the top-of-the-line seven-seater hybrid variant of the Innova Hycross was put through a series of rigorous safety evaluations. The model performed exceptionally well, scoring 30.47 out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category and 45 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection (COP), the publication stated.

Positioned as a more upmarket successor to the Innova Crysta, the Hycross is available with both petrol-only and petrol-hybrid powertrain options. While the petrol-only version is offered in G-SLF, GX and GX(O) variants with both seven- and eight-seat configurations, the hybrid model comes in VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O) trims. The VX and VX(O) variants cater to both seating layouts, whereas ZX and ZX(O) are available exclusively as seven-seaters.

Under the bonnet of the petrol-hybrid version lies a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine paired with a Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) battery. This setup delivers a combined output of 181 bhp and 191 Nm of torque, while the electric motor adds a further 206 Nm, contributing to both efficiency and performance.

Much of the MPV's strong safety performance can be attributed to its robust construction and comprehensive suite of safety technologies. The flagship ZX(O) variant, in particular, is equipped with Toyota's advanced Safety Sense system. This includes a raft of features such as Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Pre-Collision System, and Auto High Beam.

In addition, the Hycross offers six airbags covering the front and side occupants along with curtain protection, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and a panoramic view monitor with dynamic guidelines. Also present are an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto hold, ABS with EBD, parking sensors at both ends, a reverse camera, seat belt reminders for second and third row passengers, Child Restraint System (CRS), and an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) for enhanced pedestrian safety.