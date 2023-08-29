Toyota Innova HyCross launched: 4 reasons why you should switch to an ethanol-powered car1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the world's first 100% ethanol-based flex-fuel engine car, the Toyota Innova HyCross. The Innova HyCross not only runs on alternative fuel but can also generate its electric power and operate in EV mode. This prototype of the electrified Innova HyCross flex-fuel is in compliance with the latest emission standards, Bharat Stage 6 (Stage 2).